Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson urge governor to sign gun bill

CHICAGO -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined members of the Illinois Gun Prevention Coalition to urge Governor Bruce Rauner to sign a new gun legislation that's been on his desk since last month.

They say the Gun Dealer Licensing Act is a common sense bill they believe will save lives.

The bill would require criminal background checks for all gun shop employees, training to help them identify a buyer purchasing for someone else, and added security to prevent theft.

The governor has had the bill on his desk for a week and-a-half, and has six more weeks to decide whether he will sign it.

Mayor Emanuel says time of is the essence and that Rauner should act now.

At a news conference earlier Monday, Rauner refused to answer questions about the fate of the bill.

Critics claim Rauner is waiting until after the primary election in March to make a decision, so he does not anger conservative voters.