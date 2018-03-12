The Cubs say thanks to Jake Arrieta as he signs with the Phillies

CHICAGO – There were some who saw his performance in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field as his goodbye to the Cubs.

Others held out hope as 2017 turned to 2018 and the free agent period moved at a snail’s pace. But even the most optimistic of fans knew his era was over when Yu Darvish got a six-year contract as Spring Training began.

For the record, however, Jake Arrieta’s career ended at 5 PM on Monday when the Phillies officially announced his new three-year contract with the team.

In ended a memorable four-and-a-half year run that began with a trade from the Orioles midway through the 2013 season and ended with a strong performance in a Cubs’ win at Wrigley Field in the NLCS this past fall. The memories made in the middle, however, will forever live in Cubs lore, and the team let Arrieta know that once his departure became official.

For what you’ve done for this franchise.

For what you’ve done for this city.

For what you do for the game. Thank you, @JArrieta34. pic.twitter.com/zuNKrjEDww — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 12, 2018

The Cubs posted this video on Twitter that features a number of his best moments in a Cubs’ uniform from 2017. That included a pair of no hitters, an NL Wild Card Game win in his Cy Young campaign in 2015, two victories in the Cubs’ 2016 World Series triumph over the Indians, and his final game against the Dodgers last fal.

At the same time, the team saluted Arrieta’s wife Brittany with her own Twitter tribute.

@MrsArrieta49 Thank you for all you have done for our organization and community. Best of luck to you and Jake in Philadelphia. Your whole family will be greatly missed. #ForeverCub pic.twitter.com/3Lv1QdA1pw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 12, 2018

Arrieta completes his career with a 68-31 overall record with a 2.73 ERA, including a 22-6 season with a 1.77 ERA in 2015. He finished with a 5-3 record in the playoffs with 3.08 ERA in 2015, 2016, and 2017.