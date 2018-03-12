Woman charged with punching Lake County judge on Metra train

CHICAGO — A woman from Kenosha has been charged after punching a judge in the face on a Metra train.

33-year-old Elizabeth Pope was charged with aggravated battery in a public space after she allegedly attacked Elizabeth Rochford, an associate judge in the Lake County Circuit Court.

Pope and her son were riding on a Metra train when she started shouting obscenities and insults at him.

Judge Rochford heard it and tried to intervene, and that’s when witnesses say Pope punched her.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors say the conductor said Pope smelled like alcohol.

She was arrested at Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago.

Pope is held in lieu of $70,000 bail.