FeedonThis: An offensive start to Bears’ free agency

CHICAGO - If the Bears are going to find success under Ryan Pace, getting pieces around Mitchell Trubisky will be paramount as the quarterback continues his development the next few years.

Even before the free agent period begins, it appears that the manager has done just that.

The immenent signings of Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and Trey Burton figure to bolster the weapons which Trubisky will have for the 2018 season and perhaps beyond as the Bears hope to return to relevancy under new head coach Matt Nagy.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed those moves on Sports Feed Tuesday and their discussion is part of the #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show which you can watch above.

As a few athletes were saying hello to Chicago, another was saying goodbye.

Jake Arrieta joined the Phillies this week after spending the last four-and-a-half years with the Cubs. In just a short time, he helped create a number of franchise-defining moments for the franchise, including their first World Series championship in 108 years.

Josh and Jarrett discusses Arrieta's legacy in Chicago in the video above.

Meanwhile "Truth or Trash" returned to Sports Feed on Tuesday as the guys decided whether two quotes from the world of sports were true or a bit of a lie.

Watch that segment in the video above.