Gov. Rauner to veto gun retailer licensing legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to veto legislation that would require gun retailers to be licensed by the state of Illinois.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the governor will veto the measure Tuesday, a week before the state’s primary election in which the Republican faces a challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives. The General Assembly passed the measure about two weeks ago. Rauner has 60 days to take action on it.

The measure has the backing of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. On Tuesday, Emanuel called the veto “a slap in the face to crime victims, faith leaders and police.” The mayor said Rauner “put his primary election ahead of his primary responsibility to protect the safety of the people of Chicago and Illinois.”

