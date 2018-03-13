Icy conditions causing spin-outs, crashes on I-65 in NW Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — Icy road conditions in Northwest Indiana are causing multiple spin-outs and accidents Tuesday morning.
The slick and icy conditions are reported on I-65 anywhere between US-30 and I-90 and on 80/94 near I-65.
Indiana State Police says at least 15 accidents have happened in that stretch of area.
Salt trucks are out and working to salt the roadway.
The accidents and treacherous conditions are causing major delays and back-ups. Drive with extreme caution.
Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.