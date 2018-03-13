Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state, replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump says

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: CIA Director Mike Pompeo delivers remarks at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) June 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The OSS was the precursor to the CIA and was established to "collect and analyze such strategic information as may be required by the United States". (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo’s deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump’s announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

In a tweet, Trump said:  “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”

