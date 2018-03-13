× Wide receiver Allen Robinson expected to sign with the Bears: Reports

LAKE FOREST – In order for Ryan Pace to build the Chicago Bears into a contender again, he needed a quarterback. He took care of that when he drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Now the key for the general manager is to get guys around the quarterback to help him succeed. Fnding receivers to catch the ball is a good first step, considering the team had issues doing so a year ago due to departures and injuries.

As the official deadline to sign free agents that spent last season other teams draws closer, it appears that one target for Pace will be one of Trubisky’s biggest on the field in 2018.

Per reports from ESPN and the NFL Network early Tuesday morning, wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to sign with the Bears once free agency opens officially at 3 PM on Wednesday.

Former Jaguars’ WR Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears barring any last-minute snags when free agency opens Wednesday, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

The #Bears are expected to sign former #Jaguars WR Allen Robinson, sources say. A big-time pass-catcher off the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Robinson represents the first major free agent wide receiver to make his choice on a new team for the season. It came just after former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum reportedly came to an agreement with the Denver Broncos after a breakthrough season in Minnesota.

A second round pick out of Penn State by Jacksonville in 2014, Robinson had 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns during his four years with the Jaguars. All but one of those catches and 17 or those yards came from 2014-2016 since Robinson lost 15 games after tearing his ACL after making his first reception of the year against the Texans in Houston.

Robinson’s best season came in 2015 when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns – all career-highs. While his catches didn’t drop much the next year (73), the receivers yardage dropped to 883 and his touchdowns to six.