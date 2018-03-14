Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two suburban children taken by their father after their mother was shot and killed at a gas station.

The alert was issued for 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby. Police said they believe the children were taken by their father, Lynn Washington.

They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Police say Washington was arguing with the kids’ mother, Lakisha Roby, when she was shot and killed at a gas station in Markham early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, Washington then picked up the kids, who were staying with a family friend.

A protection order prohibits him from having contact with the children.

Lynn Washington is described as a black man, 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.