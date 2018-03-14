Bears Free Agent Day Tracker: Sam Acho is latest Bears’ defender to return

LAKE FOREST – While most of their moves were on offense early in free agency, the Bears are also doing what they can to keep their improving defense together under Vic Fangio.

After coming to an agreement with cornerback Prince Amukamara on Tuesday, the Bears will be bringing back linebacker Sam Acho on what is reported to be a two-year deal.

Oddly enough, the news was reported by his brother Emmanuel on Twitter.

Sam Acho’s new deal with the Chicago Bears is 2 years up to 7.5 million with 3 million guaranteed. *150K due to little brother upon signing* (i hope). Checkmate @AdamSchefter lol — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 14, 2018

A seven-year NFL veteran, Acho has been with the Bears the last three seasons playing in 47 games and starting 25 of them. Acho has 67 tackles in those contests with four sacks.

3:28 PM – Bears officially announce Acho and Amukamara signings.

The Bears officially announce the signings of LB Sam Acho and CB Prince Amukamara. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9voCIsmhRC — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 14, 2018

