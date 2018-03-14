× Bears say hello to WR Taylor Gabriel while welcoming back CB Prince Amukamara

LAKE FOREST – One of the keys to making a Matt Nagy offense work are quick, versatile players who can weave their way through a defense.

Players like Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt made things miserable for defenses facing the Chiefs last year, offering a number of options for Nagy to attack opposing defenses.

Now as the head coach in Chicago, Nagy had one of those guys when he arrived in the speedy and shifty Tarik Cohen. Now he will soon have another versatile player in his arsenal.

Per multiple reports, the Bears will sign former Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel to a four-year contract when the official free agent period opens at 3 PM on Wednesday.

A four-year veteran of the NFL, Gabriel spent the last two seasons in Atlanta making 68 catches for 957 yards and seven touchdowns. He also carried the ball out of unique formations 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in that span. Gabriel showed his ability to make bit plays by gaining 14.1 yards per catch during his Falcons career.

That average was 15.9 during Atlanta’s run to Super Bowl LI as he caught nine passes for 171 yards in three playoff games.

Gabriel spent his first two seasons with the Browns after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian. He made 64 catches for 832 yards and a touchdown in 2014 and 2015.

After a day filled with offensive deals that included receiver Allen Robinson, tight end Trey Burton, along with kicker Cody Parkey, the Bears reportedly came to an agreement with cornerback Prince Amukamara as well.

A seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first five seasons with the Giants and 2016 with the Jaguars, Amukamara played in 14 games for the Bears this past year with 12 starts. He had 45 tackles and seven deflected passes as he played mostly across from fellow cornerback Kyle Fuller, who received the transition tag from the Bears last week.