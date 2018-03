× Chicago Bulls show a day in the life of WGN/CLTV’s Cortney Hall

CHICAGO — You probably seen Cortney Hall anchoring for CLTV and reading the headlines during the 9 a.m. hour of WGN Morning News. But did you know she works as an announcer for the Chicago Bulls at the United Center?

The Bulls followed Cortney for one full day — check it out in the video player above.

And try to stay awake — her day starts at 2 a.m.!