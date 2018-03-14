FeedonThis: Sports Feed’s 2018 NCAA Tournament Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that time of year again where fans pull out their pens or computers to fill out a bracket featuring 68 teams vying for an NCAA Championship.

March Madness is just a day away for those teams lucky enough to qualify for the 2018 NCAA Tournament. A few favorites are out there, but the nature of the tournament typically produces a fair amount of surprises from the first round to the Final Four.

As they have the past two years, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman devoted a half of the show to giving us their picks for the tournament on the even of the first round on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

That's the #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show which you can watch in the video above or below.