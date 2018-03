Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of students walked out of Lane Tech High School Wednesday in support of the 17 students who lost their lives in Parkland, Florida a month ago.

They wanted the world to watch as they demanded gun control and an end to the violence not only in schools but in their city.

Because the fear for them is very real.

"People shouldn’t go through this. We shouldn’t be scared to come to school. It’s not normal," said tearful junior Nawaal Farooq.