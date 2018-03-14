Mark Grote discusses the opening of Bears free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a new role for the Sports Feed veteran in 2018 - and it might have seemed a bit unusual.

Mark Grote was the pre and postgame host for the Cubs over the last few years and often talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the exploits of Joe Maddon's successful teams.

Now he's got a new role - the Bears' sideline reporter for broadcasts on Newsradio 780 - and that means that the subject of his talk changed on Wednesday.

Mark was talking Bears with the guys as the team started off free agency quickly - especially on the offensive side of the ball. You can watch Mark's discuss on those moves with Jarrett and Josh in the video above or below.