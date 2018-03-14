Reports of person with gun on Northwestern campus

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are responding to shots fired on the Northwestern University campus.
Evanston police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that people should stay out of the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue due to a shooting investigation.
At 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Evanston police tweeted they checked the area and found “no evidence of a victim, scene or gunman.” Police said they are continuing to search and secure the area.
An emergency notification was sent out to staff and students at 2:40 p.m., according to the Daily Northwestern.
Northwestern tweeted out people should seek shelter and stay in a safe place. People were urged to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.