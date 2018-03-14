Reports of person with gun on Northwestern campus

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are responding to shots fired on the Northwestern University campus.

Evanston police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that people should stay out of the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue due to a shooting investigation.

At 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Evanston police tweeted they checked the area and found “no evidence of a victim, scene or gunman.” Police said they are continuing to search and secure the area.

An emergency notification was sent out to staff and students at 2:40 p.m., according to the Daily Northwestern.

Northwestern tweeted out people should seek shelter and stay in a safe place. People were urged to stay away from the area.

EPD and NUPD continue to search and secure the area — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Hey everyone. Don’t have the whole story, but there does appear to be some sort of a gun-related incident happening across the street from me in Evanston. I’m safe. The police have been on the scene for a while and have entered a building pic.twitter.com/dwZz1mLxPH — Kimberly Cotzias (@kimbrolyclaire) March 14, 2018

Scene from across Maple and Emerson moments ago. Returning to the middle of my apartment. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/UKiMAyG18y — Bradley Mroz (@BradleyMroz) March 14, 2018

It looks to be happening at the graduate building across the street from my apartment at Emerson & Maple pic.twitter.com/7mEpPZolyG — Kimberly Cotzias (@kimbrolyclaire) March 14, 2018

There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Evanston Police off at a shots fired investigation. Stay out of the area of Emerson and Maple. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.