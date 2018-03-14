Students across Illinois to participate in National School Walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Students at schools across Illinois plan to participate in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Wednesday's walkouts come after a gunman killed 17 people a month ago today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students plan to step outside at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed at the Florida school.

Each Illinois school district is handling the walkout in its own way. Some say it they won't penalize students who participate, while others are threatening kids with disciplinary action.

Chicago Public Schools says it will handle the walkouts on a case by case basis. Administrators will not help plan it, but in many schools students will be allowed to take part. However, students who do not return to class after the walkout will be given an unexcused absence.

Aurora East will not allow the walkout, but will have indoor activities

Aurora West will allow students to walkout onto the football field

Plainfield 202 will allow students to walkout only if they agree to meet with legislatures after school to move the issue forward

Glenbrook high schools are considering the walkout an unexcused absence

You are encouraged to check in with your school to find out the protocol for Wednesday's walkout.

Dozens of Catholic schools in Cook and Lake counties plan peace-building activities.

Collinsville High School junior Parker Kent tells the Chicago Tribune he and his classmates are joining the walkout because they "don't ever want to worry about these insane acts of violence."

Some legislators in Springfield also plan a walkout at the state Capitol for 20 minutes on Wednesday morning to show solidarity with students.