Suburban officer shot on duty continues recovery 2 years later

WGN Investigates

PARK FOREST, Ill. -- March month marks two years since a suburban police officer nearly lost his life responding to a burglary.

Tim Jones, a Park Forest police officer, was shot in the line of duty two years ago. He was shot three times and had only been with the department for less than a year when he was wounded.

Doctors didn’t think he would survive. But after a dozen surgeries, countless hours in physical therapy and an absolute faith in the healing power of God, the south suburban officer is living up to the social media hashtag he inspired: #TimStrong.