2 shot, 1 stabbed in Richton Park

RICHTON PARK, Ill. -- Two people were shot and one person was stabbed in Richton Park.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Saratoga and Latonia.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a shooting and stabbing victim.

The gunman fled on foot, but was found by officers a short time later -- along with an additional shooting victim.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals.

The suspects are in police custody.

Police say the people involved know each other, and there is no further threat to the community.

A lockdown was put in place earlier for the surrounding area, but has been lifted.

Police are investigating.