× CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson to testify in lawsuit over police shooting

CHICAGO — Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, will sit down Thursday for a sworn deposition in a lawsuit by the family of a teenager shot by a Chicago police officer.

An officer shot and killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones in 2015 while responding to a disturbance call.

A police disciplinary board ruled the shooting unjustified.

Lawyers for LeGrier’s family want to know why the city continues to defend the officer.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has also been ordered to testify.