CHICAGO — American Airlines has dropped its opposition to a proposed expansion at O’Hare Airport after striking a deal with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

American Airlines had threatened to sue the mayor. They claimed the $8.5 billion plan favored United Airlines by giving them five additional gates.

Under the deal, the mayor agreed to speed construction of three new gates American can use in the future.

The city council will begin considering the O’Hare expansion plans today.