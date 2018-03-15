Ingram’s three-pointer helps Loyola beat Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

DALLAS – There is one thing that remains the same about the last time they went there in 1985 and this year’s NCAA Tournament appearance: Unpredictability.

Miami finished third in the competitive ACC, yet it was a strong Loyola team, back in the “Big Dance” for the first time in 33 years, that was a popular upset pick as the 11th seed. That was especially true when the Hurricanes lost the services of talented guard Bruce Brown Jr. to a foot injury earlier in the week.

There were plenty of reasons for optimism when the teams took the court at American Airlines Arena on Thursday for their first round game, as the Ramblers held in with Miami from start to finish. Both teams had their runs to the lead, but in the end it was neck-and-neck for the right to advance to the next round.

In the end, it delivered some memorable drama, as Donte Ingram’s last-second three pointer gave the Ramblers a 64-62 win over the Hurricanes.

The Ramblers now advance to the second round of the tournament where they will face third-seeded Tennessee on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Volunteers beat 14th-seed Wright State to advance.

Loyola look like a confident, experienced group in the first half when they raced out to an early lead. Donte Ingram’s jumper about six minutes into the game gave the Ramblers an early seven point lead, but Miami would rally to close play in the first 20 minutes. Dejan Vasiljevic’s jumper at the first half buzzer left the teams tied at 28.

The Hurricanes asserted themselves early in the second half and grabbed a seven-point lead on a layup by Ja’Quan Newton. Yet Loyola continued to chip away and with just over a minute left tied the game on a three pointer by Clayton Custer. But Newton responded with an immediate jumper to put Miami back in the lead and they retained the lead when Marques Townes split a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left.

Loyola got another chance when Miami turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass but a few shot attempts inside for the Ramblers wouldn’t go. Lonnie Walker Jr got a shot to extend the lead on a free throw but missed, giving the Ramblers one more chance at the win.

As time ticked down, Ingram got open at the top of the key and got the pass, knocking down one of the most memorable shots in Loyola basketball history.