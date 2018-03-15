Matt Verderame discusses the opening of NFL Free Agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As many expected, Ryan Pace was quite busy to start off free agency on Wednesday. After all, he had over $60 million in cap space after a couple of releases made in the previous few weeks.

With that money, he did what many expected him to do: Pick up players on offense to surround second year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with in the 2018 season.

So far it looks like an impressive class, but can it be enough to help the Bears finally start trending forward?

Matt Verderame of Fansided discussed that on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed some of the moves made by other teams in the league as well, and you can watch his conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.