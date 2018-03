If you have any Toys “R” Us gift cards, you should plan on doing some shopping.

They’re only good for the next 30 days.

Toys “R” Us is bankrupt and announced it’s liquidating and closing all of its stores.

In bankruptcy, retailers technically don’t have to honor gift cards at all. The courts view them as unsecured debt and give them no special protection.

Toys “R” Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.