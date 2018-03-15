Triton College Men’s Basketball previews their NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two years ago, they appeared on Sports Feed as runners up at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, so close to a National Championship.

In 2017, they didn't even make it to that point. They were stopped in the Region Final, a painful defeat that still sticks with head coach Steve Christiansen as he coached this team in the tournament this past month.

Now his team is back in the Division II National Tournament again in Danville, and ready to take care of unfinished business here in 2018.

Before they head to East Central Illinois, Christiansen along with guard Deonta Terrell appeared on Sports Feed to discuss their season and hopes for the National Tournament.

