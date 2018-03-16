× Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer shot 6 times, autopsy shows

CHICAGO — The grim autopsy records of slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer are now made public by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The highly regarded 53-year-old department veteran was shot six times.

He suffered two wounds to the head, two wounds to the right side of his chest, another bullet wound to the left side of his neck, and yet another in his right forearm.

There were also some scrapes and contusions on his body.

Shomari Legghette, 44, pleaded not guilty earlier this week to first degree murder.

Prosecutors said the two struggled at the bottom of a staircase outside the Thompson Center last month when Bauer was shot.