CHICAGO -- A food deliveryman was shot at an apartment on the city's South Side.

The man was delivering food just before 11 p.m. Thursday near 54th and Indiana.

Several men approached him and tried to rob him.

After a brief scuffle, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the ankle.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

The robbers got away.

Area central is investigating.