Man found dead on CTA Brown Line train

CHICAGO — A man was found dead on the CTA Brown Line early Friday morning.

It happened at the Belmont stop in Lakeview just before 2 a.m.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found on a train as it was pulling into the station.

Police say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Red, Purple and Brown line trains are running normally.