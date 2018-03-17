7-Day Forecast: Expect winds and highs in the 40s
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures thaw out, highs in 40s possible
-
7-day forecast: Mild and sunny weekend ahead
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow of 3-5 inches Monday, weekend temps. hit 40s
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
Narrow band of freezing rain moves off to the east – area rivers remain at bankfull or in flood
-
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
Dangerous cold in Chicago for 1st day of 2018