7-Day Forecast: Temps. cool as spring begins, weekend storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. and a sunny weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Dry, mild week with temps. in the 50s possible
-
7-day forecast: Mild and sunny weekend ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow of 3-5 inches Monday, weekend temps. hit 40s
-
7-Day Forecast: Cold moves in, snow possible this weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Falling temperatures, light weekend snow possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Chilly temps., snow possible on Christmas Day
-
Forecast: Heavy snow for Friday’s commute, over a foot possible this weekend
-
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Forecast: Major snowstorm will bury Chicagoland, over a foot of snow in some areas
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way