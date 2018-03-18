Ramblers rally today to welcome Sweet Sixteen team home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Sweet Sixteen!

They beat No. 3 seed Tennessee last night 63-62, in a nailbiter ending in Dallas.

Back on campus in Rogers Park, students have been celebrating much of the night.

The "Bulldog Ale House" near campus went crazy, as the Ramblers made the winning shot that struck the deal.

Guard Clayton Custer, with just ten seconds on the clock, Tennessee packing. His shot bumped the rim, bounced up and then moved straight through the hoop.

This was the second upset of the tournament involving the Chicago team, who also beat Miami in the first round.

The game had a number of ups and downs, and a lot of prayers were said. But there was nobody praying as hard as 98-year-old Sister Jean, the team's chaplain, who prays with the team before every single game. Loyola fans believe she has direct access to a higher power.

Loyola's next game will be Thursday, in Atlanta. They'll play whoever wins tonight's game between Nevada and Cincinnati.

Rambler fans can welcome the team home from Dallas this afternoon. There will be a rally at Gentile Arena, at 6525 N Sheridan Rd., at 3:30 p.m.

The gathering will take place at the north end of the arena, at the Norville entrance, near the turf.