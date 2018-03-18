Ricardo Rosenkranz sprinkles his magic on set as he previews the Rosenkranz Mysteries

The healing power of magic, that's what the Physician Magician Ricardo Rosenkranz brought to the CLTV set today. It's also what you can expect to experience when you go see the "Rosenkranz Mysteries" at the Royal George theater. The magic truly is a wonderful mystery. Just watch Bill Moller try to figure out this card trick.