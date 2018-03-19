At least 10 people robbed in 1 hour on Northwest Side: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- At least 10 people were struck by armed robbers within an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The robberies, carjackings and an attempted carjacking happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in a square mile area.

Police believe the same group of three to four young men are responsible for all of them.

In one case, the group attempted to carjack a limo driver in the 3400 block of West Montrose. The driver was getting ready to go to work at about 5:15 a.m. The group of men jumped into the limo and tried to take off, but the limo driver pulled them out and fought back. Police say the robbers threatened to come back and kill the man.

The limo driver sustained an ankle injury but refused medical treatment.

Police say most of the robberies were successful. The thieves would pull up in a black 2055 Nissan sedan and hold people up right on the street, demanding their personal property. The license plate number of the vehicle is Q817490.

In another incident, in the 3500 block of West Argyle, police say a male victim managed to wrestle a gun away from one of the robbers and take it into a police station.