CHICAGO–Chicago firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a garage fire.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Monday near 45th and Lawler on the city’s Southwest Side.

Fire officials say flames engulfed the garage, and downed power lines made it difficult for crews to work around.

After dousing the fire, they found the body of man, believed to be in his 70’s, inside the garage.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death is under investigation.