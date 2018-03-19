Camron Smith discusses Loyola’s run to the Sweet 16 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A good amount of fans in the Windy City, even those loyal Ramblers followers, probably didn't expect Chicago to still have a team playing in the NCAA Tournament.

But as "March Madness" lives up to its name, Loyola is sitting in Atlanta in a wide open South Region where their chances are a good as any at Phillips Arena. They've done so using some Chicago-area talent who've meshed with others from around the country in Porter Moser's system to create a memorable run in March.

Camron Smith was back on to discuss their run to the Sweet 16 on Sports Feed Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed other teams still left in the "Big Dance" along with the conclusion of the IHSA title games in Peoria this past weekend.

To watch Camron's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.