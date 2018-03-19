FeedonThis: A most unique Man Crush Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Typically the choices for Man Crush Monday tend to come from the four major professional sports or sometimes College Football or Basketball.

But Monday brought a few unique choices from Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman - and one of them wasn't even an athlete.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

A big topic of conversation in Chicago dealt with the Loyola Ramblers run to the Sweet 16.

Didn't think you'd hear that in 2018? You're not alone, and their opponent in Atlanta on Thursday is just as much a surprise.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the Ramblers' run to the South Regional Semifinals against fellow upstart Nevada in the video above.

Sports Feed also began the 2018 Division Previews on Monday as the guys took a look ahead to the NL East for the upcoming season.

Watch that segment in the video above.