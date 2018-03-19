Gubernatorial candidates make final push ahead of primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The candidates in the hotly contested, and expensive, race for governor are campaigning until the end.

By Tuesday night, this governor's race will be whittled down to just two people.

Nearly $66 million have been spent on TV ads alone in this race.

This weekend was such a big one on the campaign trail, and it was spent trying to capture those last minute votes, by interacting with people in person.

Today is the last day for early voting in the Illinois primary.

Polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a handful of sites open until 7 p.m.