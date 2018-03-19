Longtime pastor removed from Chicago parish over sex allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A longtime pastor has been removed from a local church after three decades following reports of sexual misconduct.

Reverend Frank Phillips from St. John Cantius Church in Goose Island was removed by the Chicago Archdiocese.

Cardinal Cupich says there have been credible allegations that Phillips engaged in improper conduct with other adult males.

The allegations do not involve sexual contact with minors.

Church members learned of Phillips' removal during Sunday services. A statement on the church's website refers all questions to the archdiocese.

Phillips' has been with the parish since 1988. He's also a founder of an order of men who devote their life to the church.