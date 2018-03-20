2 teens charged after Albany Park robbery spree

CHICAGO — Two teens were charged after a series of robberies across the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said they arrested two teens Monday afternoon in the 7600 block of Rogers Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officers said they saw the two teens running from a stolen vehicle that had been used in a series of robberies in Albany Park.

At least 9 people were robbed within an hour Monday morning. The robberies, plus at least one carjacking and an attempted carjacking, happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in a 1-square-mile area in Albany Park, police said.

The suspects are 15 and 16, and are being charged in juvenile court.

Both of the teens were charged with one count of robbery. The 15-year-old was also charged with one felony count of theft of a person under $500, and one felony count of unlawful possession of three or more credit or debit cards.

The 16-year-old was also charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a credit or debit card.

They are due in juvenile court on March 20.