2018 Illinois Primary Election Guide

CHICAGO — March 20 is Election Day in Illinois. To help you at the polls, we’ve put together a list of key Chicago, Cook County and Illinois races. Polls are open until 7 p.m. statewide.
Here’s everything you need to know about casting your ballot in Chicago:
- Find your Chicago ward and alderman
- Find your Chicago polling place, verify voter registration and check out a sample ballot
- When you need an ID to vote
- Who to contact if you run into problems
Don’t live in Chicago? Click here for your election guidelines:
- Cook County
- DuPage County
- Kane County
- Lake County
- Grundy County
- Kendall County
- McHenry County
- Will County
Races To Watch
Governor & Lieutenant Governor
- JB Pritzker (Juliana Stratton) – D
- Chris Kennedy (Ra Joy) – D
- Daniel Biss (Litesa E. Wallace) – D
- Bob Daiber (Jonathan W. Todd) – D
- Tio Hardiman (Patricia Avery) – D
- Robert Marshall (Dennis Cole) – D
- Bruce Rauner (Evelyn Sanguinetti) – R
- Jeanne Ives (Rich Morthland) – R
Attorney General
- Pat Quinn – D
- Renato Mariotti – D
- Scott Drury – D
- Nancy Rotering – D
- Kwame Raoul – D
- Jesse Ruiz – D
- Sharon Fairley – D
- Aaron Goldstein – D
- Erika Harold – R
- Gary Grasso – R
Cook County Board President
- Toni Preckwinkle – D
- Bob Fioretti – D
Cook County Treasurer
- Peter Gariepy – D
- Maria Pappas – D
Cook County Assessor
- Joseph Berrios – D
- Frederick “Fritz” Kaegi – D
- Andrea A. Raila – D
U.S. Representative, 3rd District
- Daniel William Lipinski – D
- Marie Newman – D
- Arthur Jones – R
U.S. Representative, 4th District
- Richard Gonzalez – D
- Sol A. Flores – D
- Jesus “Chuy” Garcia – D
- Mark Wayne Lorch – R
U.S. Representative, 6th District
- Kelly Mazeski – D
- Amanda Howland – D
- Sean Casten – D
- Jennifer Zordani – D
- Becky Anderson Wilkins – D
- Ryan Huffman – D
- Carole Cheney – D
- Peter Roskam – R