CHICAGO -- It's Election Day around Illinois as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in today's primary election.

There has already been record turnout for early voting.

At the Board of Elections there have not been any major problems reported for the City or Cook County.

The city had a few polling locations open a little late, but said no voters were turned away.

Mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by today in order to count.

Polls close tonight at 7 p.m.