Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios concedes to primary challenger Fritz Kaegi

CHICAGO -- Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios has called financial manager Fritz Kaegi to concede in the Illinois Primary race, WGN confirms.

Berrios serves as the powerful chairman of the Democratic Party of Cook County, but he's recently come under fire from members of his own party following reports that the county property tax assessments is unfairly skewed against certain taxpayers.

But the race might not be over. The third candidate in the race, Andrea Ralia, is appealing the results in court over inaccurate information posted about her candidacy at polling places.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.