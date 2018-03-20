Former Bears coach John Fox will join ESPN as studio analyst: Report

CHICAGO – During his tenure with the Bears, his news conferences weren’t exactly the stuff of legends.

Every now and then, John Fox would come up with a line that would make the assembled media chuckle, showing a more personal side than the guarded persona which defined him. For the most part, however, most of his quotes on the team were pretty plain.

But as many coaches do once they’re no longer connected to a team, Fox appears to be giving himself a chance to show more of his personality talking football for the 2018 season.

Per a report from The Athletic reporter Richard Deitsch, Fox will be joining ESPN as a studio analyst for the NFL. This comes three-and-a-half months after he was fired as the Bears’ head coach after three seasons.

Sources tell The Athletic that former @ChicagoBears coach John Fox is joining ESPN as an NFL studio analyst: https://t.co/HUlEZmdf1o — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 20, 2018

This will be something new for Fox, who has been either an assistant or a head coach in the NFL or college since 1978 He first became a head coach with the Panthers in 2002 and held that position for nine seasons, winning the NFC Championship in 2003. After being fired by Carolina in 2010, he took over in Denver where he led the Broncos to four consecutive AFC West titles and an AFC Championship in 2013.

Fox joined the Bears after being fired by Denver following an early exit from the 2014 season. Brought into right the team after a tumultuous 2014 season under Marc Trestman, Fox established order in the locker room though it never translated into wins.

A 6-10 season in 2015 was as good as it got for Fox, who finished his three seasons with a 14-34 record.