CHICAGO — Despite suffering a defeat with the unpopular sweetened beverage tax, Toni Preckwinkle has won the Illinois primary for Cook County Board President.

Former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti hoped to capitalize on the soda tax revolt, but his efforts apparently fell short.

Securing this victory means Preckwinkle will serve another four years in office.

