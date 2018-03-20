× Lollapalooza 4-day passes go on sale

CHICAGO — The first wave of tickets for Lollapalooza 2018 are on sale.

Four-day general admission tickets went on sale at 10 a.m.

The passes cost $335, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run this year from August 2-5 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Single-day tickets are not for sale today. Those tickets are “coming soon,” according to the official Lollapalooza website.

The official lineup has not yet been revealed, but rumored headliners this year include Cardi B, Jack White, Khalid, Tyler, the Creator and Brockhampton.

The official announcement usually comes in late March-early April.