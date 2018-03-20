Raoul, Harold win primaries for Illinois Attorney General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former Gov. Pat Quinn has conceded the Democratic primary for Illinois Attorney General to state Sen. Kwame Raoul.

The Chicago senator led seven other candidates Tuesday including Quinn. He'll face attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold, who won the GOP primary, in November. The race became an open seat following the surprise announcement Lisa Madigan would not run for a fifth term.

Raoul outspent competitors and received establishment backing from the Cook County Democratic Party. He touted endorsements from teacher and labor unions, saying he'll represent workers and families.

Raoul took over then-Sen. Barack Obama's seat in 2004.

Earlier Tuesday evening, attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold won the Republican primary for Illinois Attorney General.

Harold beat out litigation attorney Gary Grasso Tuesday for the nomination.

Harold has GOP establishment backing and has received campaign contributions from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Despite those connections, she has positioned herself as a "reform-minded, political outsider" who wants to offer a bipartisan approach to criminal justice reform and other issues.

She also wants to take on what she sees to be a corrupt political machine run by Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat.