SWAT incident ends peacefully after 6 hours in Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- A SWAT situation in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood ended peacefully after nearly six hours.

The incident started around 9:40 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a call of a person with a gun at an apartment building in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road.

Police say a woman then called 911 from her third-floor apartment, just north of Loyola University, and said a man was holding her hostage at gunpoint.

According to the Chicago Tribune, about 12 people were inside the apartment, including teens.

During the incident, Loyola issued a crime alert to warn students about the police activity inside an apartment building at 6815 N Sheridan Rd.

SWAT teams negotiated with the occupants, and attorneys for people inside the apartment also arrived to the scene.

Around 3:30 a.m., SWAT officers escorted the individuals outside the building in handcuffs.

Many of those individuals were released.

No injuries were reported.

Loyola says none of their students were involved in the incident.

Police tell WGN this particular building involved has been known for drug and gang activity.