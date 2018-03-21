× Casten wins Democratic primary for 6th Congressional District, will face Roskam in November

CHICAGO — There’s finally a winner for the Democratic primary race in the 6th Congressional District.

Downers Grove businessman Sean Casten narrowly beat Barrington Hills Zoning Board member Kelly Mazeski.

The race had been too close to call until Wednesday morning. With all precincts reporting, Casten won 30 percent of the vote and Mazeski won 26 percent. Seven candidates total were in the running.

Casten will now take on incumbent Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam. He was unopposed in the primary.