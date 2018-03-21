Dan Roan previews Loyola’s Sweet 16 game in Atlanta on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't the smoothest of starts for the Ramblers in their first Sweet 16 trip in 33 years.

Their bus had some issues with the directions to Philips Arena, but in the end everything ended up OK as they prepare for their game with seventh-seeded Nevada on Thursday.

That drama was just one part of Dan Roan of WGN News' chat on Sports Feed Wednesday live from Atlanta on Sports Feed before Loyola faces Nevada in the Sweet 16 on Thursday evening.

To watch his discussion on the Ramblers-Wolfpack match-up on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.