FeedonThis: The party’s over for the Blackhawks in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This was going to happen whether Blackhawks fans wanted it to or not.

The official elimination of the team was only a formality as the team entered a major slump at the start of the year and never recovered, falling well out of the running for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tuesday was the night their hopes were officially dashed, a loss to the Avalanche making it mathematically impossible for the team to make the postseason for a tenth-consecutive year.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman reflected on the end of the playoff hopes and the incredible run by the Blackhawks over the last nine years on Wednesday's Sports Feed. That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The guys also continued the 2018 MLB Division Previews with two that are very close to home - the AL and NL Central.

See what they're thinking about the Cubs & White Sox chances in the video above.